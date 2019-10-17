Michael Jordan In Tears At Grand Opening Of Novant Clinic In Charlotte: It’s “From The Heart”

Michael Jordan is putting his money where his heart is and it’s a beautiful thing to witness.

Thanks to a $7 million donation from the NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, North Carolina has access to a new medical clinic, with another one due to open shortly. The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has already cared for over 300 people, the Charlotte Observer reports, and at its grand opening today Jordan said his contribution came “from the heart.”

“I stand here before you as a proud parent, son, obviously a member of this community. My mother, my brothers, my daughter, my grandson, we all represent the name ‘Michael Jordan,'” he said, referring to the fact that the facility has been named after him. Fighting back tears, he added: “As you can see, it’s a very emotional thing for me. To be able to give back to a community that’s supported me over the years.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Jordan’s $7 million donation will fund another medical clinic in a “second economically-disadvantaged area of Charlotte, in the Brightwalk development on Statesville Avenue.” The site also states this donation is one of Jordan’s largest ever. Tune in to the short clip up top to hear all that Jordan had to say.