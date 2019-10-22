Meg Thee Monster? Houston’s Hottest Reveals She’s Writing A Horror Flick, Plus You’ll Never Guess Her Favorite Scary Movie

Megan Thee Stallion is a multi-focused, multitalented, good-kneed woman and we love her for all of that and more.

As you already know the “Big Ole Freak” is studying health administration at Texas Southern University and simultaneously blowing up as one of the biggest rap stars the world has ever seen. But her dreams don’t end at school, health, or Hip Hop. In a new clip for Vogue magazine, the “Hot Girl” talks about a script she’s been working on — yes, she’s a screenwriter too — and reveals it’s for a horror flick.

“Everyone knows I f*cking love horror movies,” she told Vogue. When asked about her favorite scary movie, she revealed “I’m not even gonna lie to you — I think it’s Evil Dead. I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain, so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die. ‘Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f*ck would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Sounds like Megan knows her stuff and we’re not the least bit surprised. Tune into Vogue‘s Meg Thee Stallion moment below… as with any Stallion visual, it’s worth every bit of your time.