The Secret Service Really Did Visit Eminem After He Rapped About Ivanka Trump “In The Trunk of My Car”

Eminem offending people is nothing new, but with today’s extremely sensitive landscape, one of his outlandish lyrics has finally caught up with him.

In 2017 he rapped about President Trump‘s daughter Ivanka’s body in his trunk.

“Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard,” Em raps. “But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?/Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it,” he said in a song called “Framed” his album Revival.

Then a year later on “Ringer” he revealed that the Secret Service paid a visit to him after those violent Ivanka bars.

“I know at least he’s heard it / ’Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists’,” Em rapped.

Now we know that Eminem wasn’t exaggerating one bit. Soon after the lyrics surfaced, Buzzfeed filed a Freedom of Information Act to see how true Em’s raps were. Buzzfeed News would finally find out that Secret Service agents met with Mathers and his legal team on January 16, 2018. The convo was documented but was heavily redacted by the time it was given to Buzzfeed.

However the jokes still found their way through–especially when the Secret Service Agents began reciting the lyrics. According to the documents, “Mathers was familiar with the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read aloud. According to the docs, “Mathers was familiar with the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.”