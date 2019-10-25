Pastor Joel Osteen Reportedly Invites Kanye West To Sunday Service At His Houston Megachurch

The Black community can’t stop side-eyeing Kanye West, but it seems ‘Ye has found a friend in infamous pastor, Joel Osteen, at least. As Yeezus amps up his religious shtick, Osteen is taking notice and has reportedly invited Yeezus to his megachurch.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Kanye and Joel speak from time to time on the phone … as recently as 2 weeks ago. We’re told Joel has invited Kanye to take a trip to Houston and experience his megachurch, Lakewood, where 45,000 people show up to pray every week. The Sunday service reaches 100 MILLION homes in America and tens of millions more around the world,” TMZ reported today, October 25.

According to the site’s sources, Kanye was not asked to perform, but is of course welcome to.

“The question … would Kanye perform at the service? Our sources say Joel never asked him because he didn’t want to put Kanye on the spot … BUT if Ye wants to sing, Joel would be thrilled,” TMZ goes on to say, adding “We’re told Joel genuinely likes Kanye and believes his life is rooted in faith and love. During their conversations, they talk a lot about faith and Joel’s proud that Kanye has traversed his sometimes difficult journey, and has come out believing in a higher power.”

In other Kanye West news, the rapper’s long-awaited album Jesus Is King dropped today and not everyone is feeling it, nor is everyone here for it:

Lmao wow the Kanye album is so bad — adam22 (@adam22) October 25, 2019

Welp, that’s that on that. Stay tuned.