Rap Sh*t: HBO Max Announces New Original Series From Issa Rae

Between her big screen roles, working on the next season of Insecure, and filming star-studded episodes of A Sip, Issa Rae stays busy. Now, the actress-writer-director-producer is all set to debut a new show on HBO Max. #AnotherOne.

“Rap Sh*t, an original scripted series produced by @IssaRae exploring the music business in Miami through the eyes of three women – an upstart Hip Hop duo and their hustler manager,” the streaming service tweeted out this week. The thread also put fans on to some other seriously boss shows they’ve got in store, including a Mindy Kaling series and Gossip Girl revival.

In this new age of streaming, we have to say HBO Max is probably going to be tough to compete with. The service will launch in 2020 with 10,000+ hours of premium content and — with HBO’s reputation for must-watch television — we’re ready to subscribe NOW. Not to mention, the service intends to bring families together with “co-viewing,” as well as break the cycle of scrolling ’til our fingers hurt. We’re here for it.

HBO Max is THE PLACE for classic movie lovers – bringing together an undisputed collection of classic films. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

We've worked with experts at @TCM – champions in this space for 25 years – to curate a collection of the best classic films anywhere. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

We’ll be unveiling new features that use human curation & smart analytics to reimagine the streaming experience throughout 2020. We call it ‘human-powered discovery.’ — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

Talent & influencers will be the humans behind our Recommended By Humans feature, sharing the content they love and why it’s worth watching. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

Co-viewing will literally bring families together by making it easy to find content you can all agree on. Create a joint profile & get recs based on your joint views—without messing up your personal profile! — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

We’re breaking the cycle of scrolling & settling-for-whatever by serving up what you actually want to watch, with a personal touch. Excited? Us too. Be the first to know more—sign up for updates at https://t.co/ZvUi2yU3MW. — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 29, 2019

Stay tuned. We’ve got a feeling this won’t be their final announcement.