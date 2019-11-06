YK Osiris Arrested For Allegedly Beating & Biting His Girlfriend

YK Osiris was arrested on Monday after allegedly beating and biting his girlfriend at his own birthday party, this according to a new report. His girlfriend told police she confronted him about a photo of a scantily clad woman in his phone and the issue escalated from there.

“According to the police report … YK Osiris’ girlfriend told cops back in September she got into a physical altercation with the singer at his bday bash, which ended with him choking her and biting her face,” TMZ states, adding “The woman says she confronted Osiris after seeing an image on his phone of another woman wearing nothing but a towel. The girlfriend claims they started yelling and Osiris said, ‘I am going to slap the s**t out of you.'”

But the alleged altercation didn’t end there, as the site goes on to say…

“Osiris’ GF told cops he chased her up a set of stairs into a bathroom and that’s when he choked her and bit her face. The woman claims she bit his lip to get him off her, and the fight was eventually broken up. The police report says the woman had a noticeable mark under her left eye, where she claims she was bitten.”

YK Osiris was reportedly denied bond following his arrest earlier this week and his preliminary hearing will be held at the Fulton County Courthouse later this month, TMZ states. We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.