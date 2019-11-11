Petty, Legendary, Or Both? What Happened When Michael Jordan Lost A Game Of Golf Back In 1992

Michael Jordan doesn’t like to lose, his track record makes that clear. So, when an old friend told a story about MJ being a sore loser back in the day, we said to ourselves: “Yep, sounds about right.” The great thing about MJ, though, is that when he loses he hates it so much, it pushes him to be better.

Back in 1992, the legendary athlete was friends with NHL Blackhawks player Jeremy Roenick. Roenick dished throwback details during a recent radio interview on the McNeil & Parkins Show, revealing Jordan lost to him in a game of golf one day and wouldn’t let it go. HotNewHipHop.com relays the viral story:

“It all started when the two went to play a round of golf on the day of a Bulls game. They had put some money down and early in the day, Roenick had already won a large sum of money. Of course, Jordan hates to lose and decided to go again. ‘We played a round, I beat him for a couple thousand and got ready to leave,’ Roenick said. ‘Now, the Bulls are playing that night. They played Cleveland that night. I’m thinking he’s leaving, it’s 10 o’clock. He goes, ‘No, let’s go play again.'” As Roenick explains, the second round lasted all afternoon and they were even drinking the whole time. The NHLer won the game again and that’s when Jordan decided to bounce. Jokingly, Roenick told Jordan he would be betting on the Cleveland Cavaliers and not the Bulls.”

As the site goes on to explain, Jordan took that as a challenge and “bet Roenick that he would win by 20 and score over 40 points.” “Son of a gun goes out and scores 52 and they win by 26 points or something,” Roenick quipped.

And that, dear friends, is why there is only one Michael Jordan.