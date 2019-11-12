West Coast Rapper Bad Azz Dies At 43

Rapper Bad Azz, born Jamarr Antonio Stamp, has died suddenly at the age of 43.

The well-known rapper was a Dogg Poung affiliate and the West Coast has begun to mourn one of its OG’s. The news was broken by Long Beach rapper Daz Dillinger on Instagram where he gave his condolences to his fellow Dogg Pound member. He also revealed that he died while he was behind held at Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, CA on a charge of domestic violence but a direct cause of death has yet to be released.

“R I P TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ,” Dillinger wrote in the Instagram caption. “@badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER.”

With seven albums under his belt and collaborating with West Coast legends like Snoop and Tupac, being signed to the latter, several Cali rappers have already shown an outpouring of gratitude for Bad Azz after his passing.