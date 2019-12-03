HomeRecent

Listen Lynda, These Were The Best Twitter Moments Of The Decade

It's 2020, already?

Culture 12.03.19

Twitter...

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

It’s hard to believe, but 2020 is right around the corner. Come January 1st, we’ll have officially said goodbye to an entire decade — one that was lively, to say the least.

Of course, there’s a new hashtag to commemorate the occasion and in true Twitter fashion, it’s brought us back to some hilarious, chaotic, inappropriate, dance-worthy, and meme-able moments. Which, coincidentally, is also how we’d describe the 2010s. One look at #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade and we promise, you’ll be in tears. From 50 Cent‘s war with Floyd Mayweather to the rightful and continuous roasting of Iggy Azalea, these clips are all must-see. Without further ado…

This b*tch had the audacity to come to my birthday party with a birthday gift.

Hit the flip for more antics and stay tuned as we update this list.

Moments in Pop Culture

