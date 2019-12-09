Lil Nas X Pays Tribute To Juice WRLD With “Lucid Dreams” Cover During Jingle Ball Performance

The Hip-Hop world is still processing the tragic passing of Juice WRLD at the very young age of 21. Last night (Dec.9), during his performance at Jingle Ball in San Francisco, Lil Nas X paid tribute to the late rapper with a touching music tribute by covering “Lucid Dreams.”

Footage shared on Twitter showed the “Old Town Rapper” performing “Lucid Dreams” singing along with the crowd while Juice WRLD’s image graced the screen behind him.

Clearly affected by Juice WRLD’s passing personally, Lil Nas X joined fans, and music artists reacting to the shocking news wrote on Twitter earlier, “So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists.” He also got real personal opening up to fans how he dealt with his ups and downs he faced throughout the past year.

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) died after reportedly suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport after a flight from Los Angeles. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed. Rest in power, to the rising star.

Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty