Paying It Foward: Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack Pays off His Hometown Walmart’s $80k Holiday Layaway Bill

The holidays can be a tough time when funds are low— especially when trying to cop gifts for the family.

But for a lucky bunch that frequent the Walmart in Fort Pierce Florida, NFL player Khalil Mack made sure everything they had on layaway was paid for.

The donation –which was a hefty one– was made through the linebacker’s Khalil Mack Foundation.

He footed the bill for over 300 accounts which amounted to $80,000 in total. A Walmart spokesman revealed the details to a local news outlet.

“His foundation came to us and said he wanted to be a secret Santa,” store manager Mathias Libardi said.

“We have some wonderful News! If you have an active Holiday Layaway account at your local Ft. Pierce Wal-Mart, you account has been paid off! We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly greatful for everything you have done for them!” the Walmart wrote on its Facebook page.

Mack isn’t just a giving and generous dude during the holidays. Back in June, he decided to donate cleats to his alma mater, Fort Pierce Westwood High School.

“We knew Khalil [Mack] was going to contribute to the school since he always gives back to his community, but we didn’t expect this,” head coach Jeff George told TCPalm.com this summer.