NY Giants Drop Janoris Jenkins After He Used The “R-Word”

The 2-11 New York Giants have taken yet another hit.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been released from Big Blue just two days after calling a fan a “retard” and offering a half-hearted apology. It started when Jenkins bigged himself up on Twitter and pointed out that he’s got 50 tackles on the season, four interceptions among other impressive stats.

The only issue that these stellar individual numbers haven’t done much for the actual team as they sit fourth in the NFC East with two wins. A Twitter troll didn’t hesitate to bring that very fact up when they said, “How many of those stats contributed to any wins? #none #irrelevant.”

Jenkins was annoyed at the comment and unfortunately responded saying, “I only can do my job… retard”

The 31-year-old has been injured but head coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that the use of the slur was why the team decided to part ways with him.

“This was an organizational decision. From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

Jenkins didn’t make things any better when he explained that his use of the word is normal where he’s from.

“Where I’m from, we use all kinds of words for slang. If it offends anybody I’m sorry,”. “It’s a culture that I grew up in where I’m from. You know what I’m saying, we use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don’t know, it’s a hood thing or whatever.

“I’m not calling nobody no name or picking at nobody. It’s just something that we use in the hood back at home.”

However, he seemed happy when he was waived.