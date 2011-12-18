The Dream Treatment With Saweetie

From the Creator and Executive Producer of the hit VH1 series Love & Listings comes The Dream Treatment, a new reality-makeover show hosted by one of Hip Hop’s biggest female stars– rapper, singer/songwriter and entrepreneur Saweetie. Saweetie, who came from humble beginnings, is all about giving back…especially during the holidays. In each episode of The Dream Treatment, Saweetie and her glam team partner with celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble, to give one lucky lady a luxury makeover fit for a queen.

After watching thousands of video submissions, Saweetie selected five deserving young ladies each with their own unique story. Over the course of the series, we’ll meet Samantha, a single mom ready to start dating again; Noelle, a recent divorcee desperate for a fresh start and De-Jea, a dialysis patient who just wants to feel pretty again. These deserving young women love Saweetie, embrace her icy girl style and are thrilled to be chosen for The Dream Treatment.

In every episode, Saweetie and her glam team collaborate on how they’re going to channel each of the ladies’ inner Icy Girl! They’ll get the works: hair, makeup, icy nails, and a fresh new outfit for a jaw dropping makeover… Saweetie style. Tune in to this 5-episode series to hear their stories and get some icy girl tips from Saweetie and her celebrity Glam Team! The Dream Treatment is fun, glamorous and even a little emotional. Most of all, it’s a one of a kind experience that these deserving young ladies will never forget. You don’t to want to miss it.

The Dream Treatment is Presented By AT&T Dream In Black and produced by Releve Entertainment.