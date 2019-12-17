2019 Black List Reportedly Includes Mac Miller Biopic ‘Blue Slide Park’

The music community has been mourning Mac Miller ever since he died from an accidental drug overdose last September. And, while nothing can replace the spectacular man the world lost, we are pleased to find out there is a script about Miller’s life in the works, according to this year’s Black List.

“The 15th annual Black List, a rundown of the most in-demand unproduced movie scripts in Hollywood, was released on Monday,” The Fader states. “Among the titles on this year’s longlist is Blue Slide Park, an unofficial biographical script based on the life of Mac Miller. Deadline reports that the script was written by Kyle Anderson and Michael Vlamis. Vlamis is best known for playing Michael Guerin on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. The script is adapted from the manuscript of journalist Paul Cantor’s forthcoming biography of the late rapper.”

Here’s the impending film’s logline, according to the site: “After his first album topped the Billboard Charts, life was never the same for Malcolm McCormick aka Mac Miller. This is his story of music, love, success, family, and addiction.”

Stay tuned.