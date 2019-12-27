We Would Like To See It: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reportedly Will Play Young Morpheus In ‘Matrix 4’

Give him all the roles, please. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been killing all the characters he has portrayed related to pop culture characters that we love. If you need proof of that, see Aquaman and, most recently, his portrayal of the god-like Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s exceptional original series Watchmen. It would seem he will be continuing that streak.

SceenRant reports that rumors of Abdul-Mateen of playing a young version of the iconic Matrix character Morpheous in the forthcoming Matrix 4 film are real.

It was first reported back in October that Mateen will be a part of the sequel that surprised many when it was first announced. While his role has reportedly been unveiled, other newcomers Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Toby Onwumere’s characters have yet to be revealed.

Returning to write and direct the film is original series creator Lana Wachowski as well the trilogy’s original stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. No word if Laurence Fishburne will also be returning to reprise his role as the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who literally woke up and guided the world’s savior in the film, Neo.

Outside of this news of the film coming, the names attached, and Abdul-Matten now playing Morpheous, the film’s plot remains a big mystery. The biggest elephant in the room is that Reeve’s Neo and Moss’ Trinity both died in The Matrix Revolutions helping to free the minds of the many people “trapped” in the computer-generated world as their bodies are being used as batteries for sentient machines.

Mateen is looking to take the momentum he ended 2019 with thanks to his stellar performance in Watchmen and carry it over into 2020. He is also has been tapped to help reimagine the legendary horror film character Candyman in the Jordan Peele produced-film.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty