Dame Dash Opens Up About Aaliyah, Says The Late Singer “Was Happy To Be Away” From R.Kelly

Two days into the new year, and Lifetime will be putting R.Kelly in their crosshairs once again. TMZ somehow got their hands on a clip from Surviving R.Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the follow up to the first documentary — that featured a clip from our interview with Chance the Rapper — and finally led to the disgraced singer ending up in jail.

Damon Dash Says Aaliyah Wanted Nothing to With R. Kelly Post-Annulment https://t.co/mp8l00pGQu — TMZ (@TMZ) January 2, 2020

The clip features Dame Dash — who has been in the news a lot lately — speaking on his then-girlfriend, the late Aaliyah, and how she wanted nothing to do with the “I Believe I Can Fly” crafter following the annulment of their controversial marriage. “Aaliyah was like, the sacrificial lamb for all that ’cause she didn’t deserve none of that. Good soul. Good girl and wasn’t even so resentful like, let that man live but just keep him the f*ck away from me. That’s all she wanted. She was just happy to be away.”

“And you know, I know the whole story. You know what I’m sayin’? I know it was the cover-up and all of that. But how did that cover it up? It just made the conversation, ‘Oh, he married a child?’ So how you still—that was a headline! That was like, a rumor. That was something talked about like it was normal. It wasn’t like, ‘Ew disgusting, you married a 13-year-old.’ It was like, ‘Oh, he married Aaliyah?’ She’s 13!”

The interviewer did correct Dame Dash for accuracy making sure to point out that Aaliyah was 15 at the time, Dash replied:

“I don’t have to be accurate ’cause I don’t care. 15, 13, anything under 18 is disgusting, you know what I mean? That’s still a child.”

Kelly, of course, has denied these claims. Still, his former tour manager Demetrius Smith, says he “unwittingly and regretfully helped” Kelly and Aaliyah get married by obtaining a fake ID for Aaliyah.

When Surviving R.Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airs, there is already some controversy floating around it. Kelly’s ex-wife, Drea Kelly, who participated in the first go-round, doesn’t want her name or likeness associated with the doc. She expressed disappointment with how Kelly’s victims were handled after the doc. She is threatening to sue Lifetime.

“I’m not happy with the aftercare and how the victims and survivors were handled throughout this entire process. They have a lawsuit coming their way because I told them, I vehemently — I will not, will not be apart of, in any shape, form or fashion… I will not put my name on this documentary.”

Lifetime responded to her claims, pointing out that the footage featuring Drea Kelly are just different clips from her interview from season one of Surviving R.Kelly. The docs executive producer, Brie Miranda Bryant, also counterargued Kelly’s claims stating:

“We had two therapists who were able to consult with the survivors and participants after every interview who were there throughout the duration [of production]. We have, it may have hit 23 advocacy groups that have helped us during the making of the series to make sure we were staying within proper parameters.”

Either way, we will be tuned in, you can watch Dame Dash’s clip from the documentary here.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan / Getty