Trump Supporters Want George Lopez Arrested After He Made THIS Joke About 45

George Lopez is no stranger to controversy, but then again, what comedian is?

The 58-year-old icon ruffled some feathers after cosigning the death of Trumpelthinskin. As we’re sure you know by now, an unidentified eulogist put an $80 million bounty on Cheeto-In-Chief’s head and self-respecting Americans couldn’t care less. “We are 80 million Iranians,” the eulogist said at Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, according to Newsweek. “If each one of us puts aside one American dollar, we will have 80 million American dollars, and we will reward anyone who brings us [Trump]’s head with that amount.”

After seeing this information regurgitated on an Instagram post, George Lopez chimed in. “We’ll do it for half,” the comic wrote, echoing the general sentiment of folks who’d commented under the post. Obviously, that didn’t go over too well with Man Baby’s supporters…. they’ve called Lopez everything from “criminal” to “low-life.” Hit the flip to see racists do racism.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »