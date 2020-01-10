The BMW Tupac Was Fatally Shot In Is Selling For More Than $1 Million

The death of Tupac has haunted the hip-hop community for over 20 years, and now one of the biggest things connected to his murder can be purchased.

According to a Las Vegas dealership Celebrity Cars‘ listing, the black BMW 750Li in which Tupac was shot several times in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 is on sale for $1.75 million.

The car hasn’t exactly been sitting around in a garage for years collecting dust either, the listing says its been completely restored with a fresh coat of paint by the most recent owner.

“This is the actual car that Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in. This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display since his death in 1996. It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint. There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell. Other than that it is fully restored. The photo of the bullet holes is just for reference,” the description reads.

Back in ’96 Shakur was shot while riding in the BMW after a Fight at the MGM in Las Vegas. When Suge Knight stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, Shakur was struck by four .40 caliber rounds which include two in the chest.

He was pronounced dead on Sept. 13, six days after the shooting, after being held on life support in an intensive care unit. His official cause of death was ruled as respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest, caused by internal bleeding.