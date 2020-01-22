Antonio Brown Locked Himself In His Home Amid Alleged Battery Incident — Here Are The Details

Things are not looking great for Antonio Brown. As the NFL investigates the former wide receiver for sexual assault, he continues to get into additional altercations, the latest involving a moving truck driver… allegedly.

USA Today reports: “An alleged battery incident involving Antonio Brown and his trainer took place at the former NFL wide receiver’s home Tuesday, the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department said. Public information officer Christian Lata told reporters Tuesday police responded to an emergency call from Brown’s residence, where an individual claimed he was the victim of battery. The alleged victim was a moving truck driver, Lata confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday. Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt — who police said described himself as an ‘associate’ of Brown — was taken into custody and charged with “burglary with batter.” Lata said he was arraigned at Broward County Jail on Tuesday.”

“Brown is also a suspect in the incident, but police are trying to uncover more details,” USA Today goes on to state. “Multiple attempts by police to contact him were unsuccessful as of Wednesday morning, and Lata said he “locked himself in his house.” Police reiterated the investigation is ongoing and said more information will be available later Wednesday.”

This latest accusation comes after a separate incident, in which Brown went off on police officers on Instagram Live as they arrived to his home to respond to a domestic dispute involving the mother of his kids. We will continue to keep you updated as new information surfaces.