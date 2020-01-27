50 Cent Responds To News Anchor Who Seemingly Said “L.A. N*ggers” In Lieu Of “L.A. Lakers”

We are disgusted to report that there appears to have been some tasteless coverage by one news outlet, in particular, in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash that left Kobe, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others dead over the weekend. In case you missed it, while referring to the late NBA legend’s team during a broadcast, caucasian MSNBC news anchor Alison Morris appeared to call the Los Angeles Lakers the Los Angeles “N*ggers.”

Like many others, rapper 50 Cent quickly responded… “Did this b*tch just say that on the air?” he asked, adding “She gotta get fired for that.”

The news anchor in question has since issued an apology, claiming to have accidentally said “Los Angeles Nakers.” “Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers.’ Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused,” Morris tweeted. See that below.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

We’re skeptical. As you can hear in the clip, the way she pronounced Lakers is completely different than the way she supposedly pronounced “Nakers.” For Morris to have said “Nakers,” she would have had to somehow suddenly catch the holy ghost or a southern drawl on that one word alone — and, surprise, she’s a native New Yorker. Judge for yourself via the clip up top, but it sounds like a Freudian slip to us.