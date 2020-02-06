Doubling Down: Kevin Hart On “The Whole Oscars Thing” … “I F*cked Up”

After admitting he handled his Oscars controversy improperly, Kevin Hart is doubling down on the sentiment that he was wrong.

If you’ll recall, the comedian took his sweet time apologizing for anti-gay tweets that had recently resurfaced, thinking it would all blow over sooner or later. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t and his handling of the situation cost him a job as host of the Oscars last year. In a new interview with Men’s Health magazine, Kevin reportedly said: “With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was.” “It wasn’t until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood. Then I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t —I did f*ck up,’” he went on to explain.

His Men’s Health cover comes just months after he suffered a spinal injury in a near-fatal car crash. The proud dad says he is a changed man after the incident… “It’s a resurrection,” he insists. “That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better. Sometimes you’re not going to get it when you’re supposed to get it. But when it comes and that light bulb goes off, holy f*ck.”

Read the full feature here.