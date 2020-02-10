Not Surprised: Oscar Award Show Ratings Are At An All-Time Low

If you didn’t tune into the Oscars last night, chances are you aren’t the only one as new reports state the award show’s ratings hit an all-time low.

“The ratings for Sunday night’s Academy Awards are in and they were decidedly unimpressive. By that we mean they hit a new record-low, so, 2018 you’re off the hook,” Complex writes. “In total, just 23.6 million people tuned in, which was good for just a 5.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic (which is also way down from last year’s 7.7 in that crucial demo). That represents a 20 percent drop from the 2019 event.”

The site goes on to state ratings have been trending downward, with the exception of last year’s hostless show when a reported 29.6 million people tuned in. “While it’s unlikely to be of much consolation, the broadcast was still the most-viewed entertainment special since last year’s show,” Complex adds. “Of note is that, as is the norm, no other broadcast networks made any effort to counterprogram against it.”

It looks like time may be up for nauseatingly white television programs, as Complex also points out the 2019 Emmys took a “big hit,” with the Golden Globe and Grammy award show ratings’ dropping slightly as well. Thoughts?