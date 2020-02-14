$200 Dates? The Real Deal On Whether Or Not Women Clock How Much You Spend On A Night Out

Twitter has been in a heated debate over how much a date should cost. So, let me put this myth to bed real quick –— no woman who’s actually worth your energy will constantly clock how much you spend on her during a night out, as long as she’s having a good time. That said, there are a few factors that any person, male, female, or otherwise, should take into consideration.

1. If a woman actually likes you, she’s mostly just happy to be spending time with you doing ANYTHING fun.

Whether I’m on a date with a guy I just met or a guy I’ve been seeing for some time, the most important thing to me has always been that I’m treated with care. Making me, and most other women, feel special has more to do with your attentiveness, charm, and consideration — and a lot less to do with money. Women love to know you pay attention to the small details, in regard to what she likes and what makes her feel good. So, stop worrying about the bottom line so much and figure out the everyday things that make her smile.

2. Whether you spend $200 or $20, no amount of money makes up for bad company.

You can blow a rack on me and still be an *ss. No amount of money or gifts can make up for the fact that we have no chemistry.

3. While it’s unnecessary to break the bank for a nice time out, you shouldn’t be inviting a woman out if you’re stressed about covering her tab.

I say this with love: If you’re not in a place to spend money comfortably, you’ve got to be real with yourself instead of getting defensive when you’re expected to come out of pocket. Or, at the very least, you should be honest enough to say “Hey, can’t break the bank right now but I’d like to spend some time with you. Mind if we eat in and watch a movie?” Any woman (who is worth your energy!) will appreciate your honesty and be happy that you still want to find a way to spend time.

4. No one likes a cheapskate.

Regardless of how much money you do or don’t have, absolutely NO ONE likes to feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick. Again, if you are not in a place to spend comfortably, be mindful of where you take your lady. Because cheapskate behavior is noticed — by everyone, man, woman, or otherwise.

Check out what social media has had to say on the topic below. This fella put it perfectly:

What happens when you ask a couple married for 63 years the “$40 date” question? 2.14.20👀💓 pic.twitter.com/AUg9iC7JNE — Tiereney✨ (@t_lanise) February 11, 2020

Paying $1500 rent

$500 car note

$220 car insurance

$200 utilities

$200 credit

+$300 girl things (nails etc) When ur an adult, everyone has bills. Unpopular opinion: You shouldn’t be dating if you can’t afford it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Don’t ever take me on a date & throw ur bills in my face https://t.co/jGNVgltICh — BEC$ (@rebeccajoya) February 7, 2020

1.) If the total cost of a date might stress you out. Don’t date right now. Simple. Get ya $ right. 2.) if you’re dealing with a woman and she’s THAT concerned w/ how much u do/don’t spend on the date, then she’s the wrong one to spend $200 on anyways. Save yaself. — IG: BO55MAN_ (@BO55MAN_) February 4, 2020

Man girls do not care if you take them on a $200 date, $40 date, or free date. If she fuck with you or wanna learn you, she gon be with whatever, but y’all be on some angry bird shit about girls gold digging when you ain’t even got no gold..now you on a 2k date with ya homeboys — I'm nobody bruh (@S_Roach) February 4, 2020

Niggas be broke in college but buy weed and alcohol all the time but can’t take the girl on more than a $20 date? If I can take myself out I expect more. Budget better or be single. It’s that simple. Nobody’s asking for $200 dates but the bar has to be higher than the ground. https://t.co/aHuiVmePkm — Muvah Ice👸🏿❄️ (@_omnificent_) February 8, 2020

The $200 date I actually prefer. https://t.co/YImkmAc1m1 — Jasmine (@JasmineDaria) February 11, 2020

