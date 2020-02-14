Register For Tickets Now: Staples Center To Host Kobe & Gianna Memorial Later This Month

The world continues to mourn the untimely deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, after the father-daughter duo died in a tragic helicopter crash last month. Following a private funeral for family last week, Staples Center will be hosting a memorial that fans can attend on February 24, in honor of the Black Mamba and his Mambacita. Proceeds from tickets to the event will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“Sources familiar with the planning tell us event organizers are working closely with Kobe’s family to finalize who will speak at the service, and which singers and entertainers will take part,” TMZ reported, adding in an update “The L.A. Lakers just released ticket info for the Kobe/Gigi Celebration of Life. People who want tickets can register online right now at Ticketmaster. The tickets are going for 3 different prices — $224, 2 for $224, and as we told you, the upper deck seats will go for $24.02. The 24, of course, is Kobe’s number, and 2 is Gigi’s. People who register will receive a code Tuesday and on Wednesday at 10 AM the tickets will be released for sale. If the demand exceeds the number of tickets — which is almost certain — fans will be selected at random to participate in the sale.”

According to TMZ, the Lakers are “urging fans not to go to the Staples Center if they don’t have a ticket for the event, on Feb. 24,” as the memorial will not be shown on the big screens outside of the arena. Fans will, however, be able to watch online and on television, the site reports.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces. Register online here.