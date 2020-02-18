Big Sean Talks Fabricated Kendrick Lamar Beef, Says There Was Never A Real Issue [Video]

While sitting down with Joe Budden for a recent episode of Pull Up, Big Sean addressed his beef with Kendrick Lamar, which he says was never really a beef at all. Explaining how the issue was more so a product of the internet and people like Joe Budden egging it on, the rapper said he and Kendrick have officially worked things out.

“It was something I wish I would’ve spoke up about,” Sean admitted, adding in his conversation with Joe… “There was nothing and when I say ‘nothing,’ I’m not even bullsh*tting you. You were one of the main people pushing the narrative. I can’t even fault you for that because … I was mad because at first I was like, ‘This was some bullsh*t.’”

While talking about how the tension started, Sean recalls his freestyle “No More Interviews,” in which fans thought he might’ve been throwing shots at K. Dot. Sean insists he wasn’t, however. “I wasn’t beefing with nobody,” he said. “I was literally addressing a whole fuck*ng… I’m just rapping. It wasn’t about a specific person or I would’ve said his name, right?”

Sean let Budden know he wasn’t feeling his role as an instigator. Watch the clip up top to see him speak on that and more.