The FCC Got More Than 1,300 Complaints About J. Lo & Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the talk of the nation after their halftime performance at this year’s Super Bowl. While we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, it seems everyone was not as enthused. In fact, according to new reports, people have been referring to the set as porn, a molestation of the eyes, and more.

“I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl,” one complaint read, according to WFAA. “God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested. Shame on you for allowing that to infiltrate our homes,” the disgruntled viewer added.

NBC reports the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received over 1,300 complaints, which will all be posted on the official FCC website apparently.

“The most common complaint seemed to be about the appropriateness, with some suggesting it should have had an R rating attached to it,” NBC goes to explain, adding “The FCC received complaints from every state except Vermont, according to WFAA, which also found that the most objections — 140 — came from people in Texas. The station noted that some of the complaints released as part of the FCC’s response to its FOIA were duplicates, so it is unclear whether those viewers submitted the same complaint multiple times.”

If you missed the set that’s got 1,300 viewers (out of 100 million that tuned in) upset, you can watch that below. Chime in to let us know your thoughts.