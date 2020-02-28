The Revival We Actually Want: The Proud Family Is Making A Comeback

We’ve been moaning and groaning about all the revivals and reboots that are coming out, but there are at least a few that we have to admit we’re excited about –– The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder definitely being one of them.

“The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about an African American teenager and her extended family. The new series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will feature original cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as her parents, Oscar and Trudy,” ABC News states.

Executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement that they always had more Proud Family stories to tell…

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” they commented. Stay tuned for an official release date.