Depend Underwear Partners Up With Deion Sanders After Bladder Surgery

Deion Sanders is running up another bag with his latest endorsement deal with Depend Underwear.

Published on July 29, 2025

DEION SANDERS CANCER
Source: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Now, he has a new partnership that’s more personal than ever. After having his bladder removed due to cancer in May, Sanders has teamed up with Depend, the brand known for making incontinence underwear.

Depend’s parent company, Kimberly-Clark, confirmed the news on July 28. In a statement, the company said they are proud to work with Sanders. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a badge of resilience,” they said. “It takes real courage to face health challenges. We’re proud to support Coach as he shares his story and helps others feel more confident.”

At a press conference in Colorado, Sanders joked about the partnership. “I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” he said. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.” Incontinence products are often seen as embarrassing or only for older people. But by speaking up and being honest, Sanders hopes to remove the shame and help others feel less alone.

Sanders, who is 57, has never been afraid to speak his mind. This new step shows he is using his platform to help others who are facing health struggles.

In other news, Sanders has also been in the spotlight for rumors about a possible relationship with actress Karrueche Tran. This comes after she was seen being friendly with her ex, Chris Brown. If the rumors are true, it is safe to say the Sanders family probably will not be attending any stops on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour.

See social media’s reaction to his health scare and potential new relationship below.

Deion Sanders Reveals He Beat Bladder Cancer & Soft Launches Relationship With Karrueche
DEION SANDERS CANCER
17 photos

Depend Underwear Partners Up With Deion Sanders After Bladder Surgery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

