Cassius Approves: Zion Williamson Remixes Voodoo Jordan 1s, WNBA’s All Star Level Merch & More

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Zion Williamson X Air Jordan 1 “Voodoo”

One of the many perks of being a member of Team Jordan is getting to remix some of the most iconic silhouettes of all time. Zion Williamson routinely gets the privilege, and he’s tackling the Jordan one once again. The idea comes two years after his original “Voodoo” colorway, and now he’s cooked up a “Voodoo Alternative” colorway with spooky vibes playing out in deep blue and purple tones. There’s cross-stitching randomly throughout, flipped logos, and several materials like canvas, suede, and rope laces. Conveniently, they drop just before Halloween on October 29 for $165.

Playa Society X WNBA All-Star Weekend

What some thought was just a moment in women’s sports has become a lifestyle, and Black women-founded brand Playa Society is doing its part to keep fans repping their WNBA teams in style. We’re fresh from what could be considered one of the most successful WNBA weekends in history (with a special thanks to the studbudz), and Playa Society has a bunch of gear, WNBA-approved pieces like baseball jerseys, snapbacks, hockey jerseys, bananas, tennis skirts, and hoodies. The vintage airbrushed looking hoodies are a stand out with one dedicated to Napheesa Collier, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Angel Reese and others. The W’s distinct orange theme is spotted throughout, along with host city Indiana Fever’s never blue and the new team Valkyrie’s purple, making an appearance. Some pieces are already sold out, so be quick in copping your favorites here.

Oakley is officially joining the high-tech smart glass category with the introduction of its Oakley Meta HSTN model. The brand’s typical stylish frames are paired with Meta’s AI smarts for sunnies. Features include an HD camera, open-ear speakers, a real-time AI assistant, the ability to enhance contrast, and patented Prizm™ Technology to customize clarity or detail of what’s in front of the shades. That’s all wrapped in a water-resistant package with a 48-hour battery life. The warm gray colorway is currently available for $500 on its site, with other options to follow. Soccer star Kylian Mbappé, three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes, and NBA vet turned golfer J.R. Smith star in the inaugural Oakley Meta HSTN campaign.