NYPD Commander Who Told Cops To Shoot 50 Cent “On Sight” Gets Demoted

In his career, 50 Cent has turned from superstar rapper to TV producing mogul and master troll.

50 is known for his constant and sometimes inappropriate posts on Twitter and Instagram, but for once his comments on a situation are well warranted. An NYPD Brooklyn precinct commanding officer has received what is considered to be a demotion, and Mr. Jackson is celebrating.

Emanuel Gonzalez, the Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct officer in question has been transferred to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section in the past week, police sources said.

50 Cent is celebrating the move because Gonzalez told his officers last year to shoot 50 Cent “on sight.”

“That’s punishment,” one source told the NY Post regarding the move.

The rapper posted the news on Instgram with a caption that read Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct ,😆They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a 🔦flash light and badge.LOL 🤣😂😆HaHahahahahah #abcforlife #starzgettheapp”

When he first found out about the disturbing command he took the threat very seriously.

“I take this threat very seriously and im consulting with my legal counsel regarding my options moving forward,” he wrote in one of the posts to his account in February 2019. “I am concerned that I was not previously advised of this threat by the NYPD. #NYnotSafe#TheGangstagotabadge”

On a roll call on back in June of 2019, Gonzalez allegedly told officers if they see 50 Cent they should “shoot him on sight.” Following the report, the police department said the situation was “under internal review,” as they investigated.

A source close to the situation described the move as “punishment,” but an NYPD spokesman denied the transfer had anything to do with “the 50 Cent allegations.”

Gonzalez has been in the news before for allegedly trying to shake down hip-hop club owner Imran Jairam for free round-trip plane tickets to Puerto Rico and a generator after Hurricane Maria.