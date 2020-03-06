Graphic Video Shows Group Of Boys Beating, Robbing Girl In Brooklyn

A brutal video of a girl being attacked by a group of boys in Brooklyn is making its way around the internet and, warning, it is extremely difficult to watch. According to reports, the incident occurred Thursday, March 5, on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.

From ABC 7:

“Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious. The video also shows one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack. She was taken to the hospital for bruising and trauma and is expected to recover.”

The site states detectives are trying to figure out if the victim was targeted by the group due to a previous incident. See the heinous clip below and check back for continued updates.