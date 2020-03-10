Mike Tyson Drops In At Notorious B.I.G. Tribute, Reportedly Steals Jadakiss’ Seat

Mike Tyson is a big Biggie Smalls fan, as the famed boxer showed up to a tribute for the late rapper at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday and had a blast. According to Page Six, he rapped along to all the songs and the other GOATs in the building were surprised to see him, as his presence was unexpected.

“Nobody was more surprised by Tyson’s visit than rapper Jadakiss, who was not happy upon arrival to see someone in his spot. He said, ‘Who the f -*c k is sitting at my table?” Page Six reports, to which the promoter lightheartedly responded “It’s Mike Tyson. You go tell him to get up.”

In case you missed it, Mike recently opened up about missing his boxing days during an emotional chat with Sugar Ray Leonard. He said on his podcast… “I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared, that’s why they feared me when I was in the ring — I was an annihilator, that’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone. It’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell will come with him.”

