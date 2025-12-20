BLACK WATCH: (12.19.25) ‘The Wiz’ & ‘30 for 30: Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott’ & More

.

Tis the season, and hopefully it means some much-needed downtime to recharge after one hell of a 2025. Passing the time by yourself, or with family, watching some choice streaming gems is always a solid option.

Our new Black Watch includes a classic unapologetically Black film that didn’t get its due when it first dropped and a deep dive look at the late, great Stuart Scott of ESPN fame.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Wiz – AMC+

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Yes, The Wiz was a box office flop. Also yes, The Wiz is a classic. You might have heard the story. The Broadway musical The Wiz, itself a soulful version of the children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, stars Stephanie Mills and is an absolute smash in 1975. The big screen version features Diana Ross as Dorothy (never mind that she was about 30 years old) drops in 1978 but bombs critically and commercially. Nevertheless, the film gets new life when it hits TV sets across the hood. An all-star cast featuring Ross, brown-skinned Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor and soundtrack conducted by Quincy Jones means and hindsight, the film is a gem. You’re missing out if this isn’t on your holiday favorite list, respectfully.

Stream The Wiz on AMC+. — Alvin aqua Blanco

Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott – ESPN 30 For 30

Source: ESPN / ESPN

We’re approaching 11 years since the passing of Stuart Scott, and his energy is still sorely missed on SportsCenter, so ESPN is turning its storied 30 for 30 series inward to chronicle the sportscaster’s journey. What started as a bid for ESPN2 to just attract a younger audience soon became complicated when boisterous Scott was just a little too “Hip-Hop.” Entitled Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott after one of his catchphrases, the documentary is full of first-hand accounts from his two daughters, colleagues, and the players he covered, like Charles Barkley and Shaq. It also covers his second act as a pillar of hope during his cancer battle and how his words still encouraged others fighting the disease after he passed.

For any sports nerd, Boo-Yah is a must-watch. Stream it on ESPN+, Disney+, or Hulu. — Bruce Goodwin II