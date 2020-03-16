Emilia Clarke’s Unadulterated Opinion On The ‘GoT’ Finale Might Surprise You

Whether you watched Game of Thrones or not, you probably caught wind that fans weren’t too happy with the finale.

Some felt the writing was rushed, others were upset about all the obvious bloopers, and many, many people thought the ending just didn’t live up to expectations. Now, GoT star Emilia Clarke, who fulfilled her Khaleesi duties while battling two brain aneurysms, is sharing her thoughts on the critically acclaimed series’ final moments.

In an interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times, Clarke said…

“When the show did end, it was like coming out of a bunker. Everything felt really strange. Then obviously for it to have the backlash it did… I knew how I felt when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so … it’s just polite, isn’t it?”

Clarke insinuated Game of Thrones may have been a safe space for fans, which quickly changed when they didn’t enjoy it…

“I do think that the global temperature, how much horrific news there is consistently, goes a way to explain the enormity of the fans’ outrage,” the actress added. “Because people are going, finally, here’s something I can actually see and understand and get some control back over … and then when that turns, and you don’t like what they’ve done…”

When asked about her own character, the Mother of Dragons, and her love affair with Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow, she said “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her,” adding “And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

Welp, you heard it straight from the source. Chime in with your thoughts.