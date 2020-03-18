Customer Leaves $9,700 Tip At Texas Restaurant To Help Pay Staff During Coronavirus Shutdown

Everything is big in Texas, including hearts and tips. A couple left a hefty $9,700 tip to help a restaurant pay its workers.

The coronavirus pandemic is currently changing life as we know it for people around the world, especially in the United States, as citizens across the country are trying to help stop the spread of the virus. As shops, particularly restaurants, are beginning to feel the sting of the highly-infectious viruses impact due to customers not being able to sit down and eat at restaurants because of CDC national guidelines, one Texas couple decided to pay it forward.

CNN reports the anonymous couple stopped Irma’s Southwest in Houston for one last meal Monday before the only take-out rule went into effect in restaurants across the county. When they exited, workers were surprised to see a rather large tip was left for them.

Speaking with ABC13, Irma’s owner, Louis Galvan, pointed out the timing couldn’t have been better stating:

“We had to let our staff know that we may be off work for 15 to 30 days.”

The mystery customer left an incredible $1,900 in cash, along with a $7,500 credit card gratuity on a $90.12 bill. They even left a message on the receipt instructing the owner to “Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks.”

Irma’s assistant manager Janet Montez left speechless, “I don’t even have words for it,” she revealed to the local ABC outlet but also pointed out she wasn’t surprised because the regulars at the restaurant are usually generous.

Galvan added, “The gift we got today should help soften the blow,” revealing he will be splitting up the money between his 30 employees, giving them $300 each. Unfortunately, he points out it may be a while till he pays his workers their regular wages.

Sadly we will be hearing more stories from restaurant owners like Galvan as time passes while we deal with the coronavirus. We also expect to hear more stories of incredible acts of kindness as well as this pandemic is also bringing out the best in people.

Photo: Jupiterimages / Getty