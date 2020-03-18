18% Of U.S. Adults Report Losing Their Job Or Reduced Employment Hours In New Poll

Everyone is doing their best to hang in there, but things are not great.

With the world battling Coronavirus by way of social distancing, life as we all know it changed overnight — many businesses have closed for the time being, as well as schools, theaters… the list goes on. According to a new survey, at least 18 percent of U.S. workers have either lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to our new reality. Amongst questions about Donald Trump’s handling of the national emergency, the poll asked: “Have you, yourself, or someone in your household experienced any of the following because of coronavirus: Been let go or had your work hours reduced. If you´re retired or not employed, please say so?”

18% of those surveyed responded “yes” and a quarter of those who’ve lost their jobs or had their hours reduced have an annual income of less than $50,000/year.

“This survey of 835 adults was conducted March 13th through March 14th , 2020 by The Marist Poll sponsored in partnership with NPR and PBS NewsHour. Adults 18 years of age and older residing in the contiguous United States were contacted on landline or mobile numbers and interviewed by telephone using live interviewers,” the poll states before disclosing results. Click here to see the results.

Unfortunately, we’re not yet over the hump of dealing with this deadly pandemic and unemployment continues to be a real threat for Americans, in addition to the health risks we’re facing daily. We are keeping the nation and our friends abroad in our prayers.