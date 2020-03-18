Just Do It: Nike Will Donate $15 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

As we all try to fight Coronavirus together, new reports state Nike is joining in on relief efforts. In fact, the multinational corporation is donating 15 million dollars to several different foundations, response funds, and food banks.

High Snobiety states, “A total of $10 million personal donations from the brand’s co-founder Phil Knight and wife Penny, executive chairman Mark Parker and wife Kathy, and president and CEO John Donahoe and wife Eileen will go to the Oregon Food Bank, the Oregon Community Recovery Fund created by the Oregon Community Foundation, and to Oregon Health & Science University for the improvement of statewide care coordination, patient access, and operational readiness for expanded diagnostic testing for Covid-19.”

Additionally, the site reports The Nike Foundation has also pledged “$1 million to the global Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund created by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, $1 million to the Oregon Community Recovery Fund, $1.1 million to support community partners across Europe, Middle East and Africa through the King Baudouin Foundation, $250,000 to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, $250,000 to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’s Covid-19 Regional Response Fund, and $500,000 to the Boston Foundation’s Covid-19 Response Fund.”

Nike has also made it clear employees would be paid in full while stores close temporarily due to the pandemic. This is what we call setting the example.