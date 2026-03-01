Subscribe
The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey" Surprise Hype Leads To Mall Shootings

The Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” Surprise Hype Leads To Mall Shootings & Confused Sneakerheads

The Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey," retroed for the first time since 2011, sparked massive hype and chaos—including mall shootings.

Published on March 1, 2026
Air Jordan 5 "Wolf Grey"
Source: Nike / NIke

Certain Jordans you expect to frustrate SNKRS users or keep people standing in line wrapped around the mall, even in 2026. But others prove to be surprising sleepers.

That’s where the Air Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” comes in, and it’s because they’re not an OG colorway nor are they at least a 90s colorway doused in nostalgia.

Still, this weekend they were retroed for the first time since 2011’s initial release, and the anticipation was so great that chaos broke out outside in the south.

The culprit was Alabama after a shooting occurred inside Quintard Mall in Oxford during the drop,” according to AL. Police Chief Bill Partridge said two mall goers got into an argument, leading to both men pulling their guns. One shot the other in the arm.

“The reckless decision to introduce firearms into a crowded retail environment over a sneaker release is deeply concerning and will not be tolerated,” Partridge said. “We are fortunate that this incident did not result in more serious injuries to innocent bystanders.”

There was reportedly another shooting at the sneaker release at DTLR in Atlanta’s Stonecrest Mall, according to Complex.

The hype was sky-high online too, with X timelines inundated with people satisfied with winning their local raffles, pissed they missed out, or even the unverified claim that there was a frenzy at a Wisconsin mall.

It’s hard to blame sneakerheads, though, because the colorway is refreshing, free of any red or black ties to the Chicago Bulls. Instead, it’s got a muted cool grey colorway that’s coveted on its young brother, the Cool Grey 11s, and then passed down to the 9s, CO.JP 1s, and even the PSNY 12s if we’re being honest.

The decidedly simple $220 colorway has a nubuck base for texture, and for contrast, dark grey plastic lace-covered silver Jumpman, drop shadow 23 heel hits, and white stitching. And it all sits atop a classic icy outsole.

For the full-size runs, the grade school was $155, $95 for preschool/little kids’, and $80 for toddlers.  Of course, they’re all sold out by now, and while the resale gods are your best bet, you’ll pay at least a $100 premium with pairs on StockX and GOAT going for up to $603.

See all the ruckus that came with the Jordan 5 “Wolf Grey” release below.

