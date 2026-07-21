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Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag

Drake Gifted Sexyy Red A Red Birkin Bag At The World Cup Final, Trolls Respond

Drake is in his season of giving, and his friends are reaping the benefits.

Published on July 21, 2026
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Drake is in his season of giving, and his friends are reaping the benefits.

Just a few weeks ago, The Boy gifted NELK Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard a Richard Millie watch reportedly worth around $400,000 for his birthday. Light work for the OVO rapper.

Now, he couldn’t forget about one of his favorite collaborators, Sexyy Red. The two were recently spotted kicking it in a luxury suite at the FIFA World Cup Final.

In a recent photo dump from the event, Sexyy revealed that Drizzy surprised her with a red Birkin bag, showing off the extravagant gift on social media.

“First date kinda nervous. THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING.”

The gift comes as no surprise considering the chemistry the two have built over the past few years, both musically and publicly. Whether they’re trolling fans online or dropping records together, Drake and Sexyy Red have become an unlikely but fan-favorite duo.

The Pound Town rapper has appeared on multiple Drake records, including “Cheetah Print” and “Hurrr Nor Thurrr” from his recent trilogy of releases. Meanwhile, Drake hopped on one of Sexyy’s biggest records, “U My Everything,” which famously flipped Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy beat, allowing the Toronto rapper to have a little fun at his own expense.

At this point, if your’e in Drake’s circle, don’t be surprised if an expensive gift comes with the friendship.

The rest of Drake’s World Cup experience didn’t got as well, since the rapper bet $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain, but in the end Spain came out on top by scoring a lone goal in extra time.

It’s only the latest bad bet Drake’s placed, leading to yet another compelling argument for the Drake Curse to be a real thing.

RELATED: The Drake Curse Is Real And These 10 Moments Prove It Beyond Any Doubt

See social media’s reaction to their friendship and Drake’s gracious gift below.

Drake Gifted Sexyy Red A Red Birkin Bag At The World Cup Final, Trolls Respond was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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