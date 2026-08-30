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The Fumble: Enes Kanter's Ejection, 49ers Owner's Prostitution Arrest

The Fumble: Enes Kanter’s WNBA Ejection, 49ers Owner’s Prostitution Arrest, & More

Debating the week's latest news in sports culture.

Published on August 30, 2026
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WNBA: AUG 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The WNBA’s trans women-in-sports debate continues.

Enes Kanter has been attempting to troll his way into a roster spot to test the WNBA’s patience, which has led to a spat with Natasha Cloud that got him ejected, and Cameron Brink calling him “a piece of sh-t.”

The Fumble cohosts are breaking down Kanter’s stunts and are especially upset that he’s doing it at such an integral time of the league’s growth.

“The idea that he would target women in the WNBA, just as they’re getting their bearings, just as they’ve begun to soar and be compensated adequately to take this moment and to make it about yourself and whatever agenda you’re trying to push… I don’t respect it at all,” said Rodney.

It may only be preseason, but the San Francisco 49ers are going through it. Deebo Samuel’s surprise comeback, Kyle Shanahan’s car accident, and now owner Jed York getting arrested during a prostitution sting.

The jokes have been plentiful, sure, but not at the expense that he should face any real consequences, leading to The Fumble cohosts to speak on if prostitution should be legal.

And for Rodney, “if you’re a feminist, you really should be in support of prostitution, and I’m a feminist. I’m not a John, but I do support a woman’s right to make money off of her body.”

He also says that York deserves some empathy because he’s going through a divorce, adding he’s “probably downtrodden and this space probably made him feel like a king to a degree.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with Olympic great Justin Gatlin on all things track, Sha’carri Richardson and Noah Lyles.

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