Tune In: Steph Curry To Host Coronavirus Q&A With Dr. Anthony Fauci This Thursday

There are many dissenting opinions on how coronavirus is spread and the best way to stave it off.

For the most part, we do know it’s important to practice social distancing at this time, as well as wash our hands and wipe down any surfaces we touch frequently. In an effort to help the public gain more knowledge on the deadly pandemic, Steph Curry has decided to sit down with Dr. Anthony Fauci this Thursday.

He announced the IG Q&A via Twitter earlier this afternoon: “Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it!” See his tweet below.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

“Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has become a highly visible figure during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bleacher Report explains,” adding “This isn’t the first time the 79-year-old has ventured into the sports world in order to raise awareness about the coronavirus. He was a guest on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on March 18.”

As of this morning, CNN reports that there have been over 50,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States alone, with just over 700 deaths. If you are available, please take the time to tune into Steph’s Instagram chat with Dr. Fauci. We will also continue to keep you updated with any new information.