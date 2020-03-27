Model Accuses French Montana of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting Her At His LA Home

French Montana could be in some serious trouble if this claim pans out.

The Blast has obtained documents stating that an anonymous woman has filed a lawsuit against the “No Stylist” rapper, his employee Mansour Bennouna, and his Coke Boy Records label.

In the lawsuit, the woman named Jane Doe for anonymity claims she met French Montana back in March 2018 at a Los Angeles recording studio. She was invited to the rapper’s private residence, and that’s where she claims things went completely left. Around 6:00am, she claims Montana and Bennouna told her to take a shot. Subsequently, after the woman says she “blacked out” and “incapacitated” and remembers “several men coming in and out of the bedroom.’ Jane Doe believes that French “was one of the men who entered the room and sexually assaulted her.’

About 1:30pm, the woman “regained consciousness” and found Bennouna cuddling with her in a “spooning” position. When she spoke with authorities, she claims she “felt a pain in her pelvis, lower back and vagina.” After leaving the house, “crying hysterically because she felt that she had been drugged and raped,” she immediately went to a hospital and had a rape kit administered.

The Blast reports the investigation did find the “presence of semen” and that She also reported the alleged rape to police.” The woman who is an aspiring model says she had to halt her career because of the incident. She’s suing for unspecified damages.

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty