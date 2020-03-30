Mask On: Future & Atlanta Sewing Style Team Up To Donate Face Masks To Hospital Staff

Many times when we see Future’s moniker in the headlines it’s because of a new woman he’s dating or whom he might’ve, allegedly impregnated. Today, we are proud to say that during these horrible times, this is not that — Future, who actually does a ton of philanthropy, is out here flexing his generous side and we love to see it.

The famed “Mask Off” rapper is donating face masks to hospitals to make up for the shortage during the coronavirus crisis that is plaguing the world. The announcement was made via The FreeWishes Foundation, founded by Future.

“We recognize how alarming and critical the need is for medical equipment, so we have stepped in to help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients, currently hospitalized,” FreeWishes stated. “Healthcare professionals, on the frontlines of this pandemic, are possibly risking their lives. Last week many healthcare professionals and providers pleaded out to the nation for help, as they were experiencing an extreme shortage in medical supplies. In many instances, healthcare providers were asked to re-use masks or even wear bandanas as a replacement. Medical professionals voiced that this was risky and it could potentially expose them to the coronavirus. Within the past few days, healthcare professionals and first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus. Throughout the world doctors and nurses are dying. This is very alarming.”

The nonprofit organization went on to say that it collaborated with a local sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to organize a team who will cut, sew, and deliver the masks.

“There is so much that needs to be done during this crisis and if everyone can step up in some way, we can all get through this together as we serve our community,” said Stephanie Jester, mother to Future and FreeWishes co-founder. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.” “It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year. This is why our family created the foundation”, added Tia-Wilburn Anderson, co –founder.

Hats off to Future and his team.