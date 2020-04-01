Tupac’s Diamond Nose Ring & More Reportedly Up For Auction [Details]

Good news, Tupac fans, more of the late legend’s personal items are up for sale and you have the opportunity to bid on them.

As we all know, the rapper’s life was taken in a 1996 drive-by shooting on the West Coast. His murder has gone unsolved since, with many speculating that he faked his death. Regardless of what you believe, you can at least feel closer to Pac by owning of one of his most treasured items.

“The auctioneers have numerous Tupac-related items including two bandanas, one blue and one red, reportedly worn by the late rapper. ‘Tupac Shakur owned and worn blue bandana ‘do-rag,’ they wrote in the description, mistaking the folded and tied bandana for a du-rag. ‘The bandana came from the collection of a very close family friend of Tupac’s. Very good condition.’ They’re estimated to bring in upwards of $4,000 each,” HotNewHipHop reported earlier this week, adding “Other Tupac Shakur items for sale include a Death Row Records All Eyez On Me press release, the rapper’s hotel bill from The Mondrian, his diamond nose stud, a diamond gold ring, his handwritten lyrics to an unreleased song, a handwritten letter, a handwritten poem, and more.”

If you’re interested, click here to bid on the aforementioned items. May Tupac rest in peace.