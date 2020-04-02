Oprah’s Thoughts On Lil Yachty’s Song “Oprah’s Bank Account” May Surprise You

We love to see Yachty get in his acting bag in music videos, so when he played an Oprah-esque talk show host in his “Oprah’s Bank Account” visual we were here for it.

If you haven’t seen the 9-minute visual that also features Drake and DaBaby, it’s hilarious — and it turns out the billionaire is in to it too, although she hasn’t exactly tuned in. “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it! I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!,” she told the Associated Press, according to Billboard.

In an interview with Complex when the video first dropped, Yachty said he originally wanted Lizzo on it, but she didn’t get back to him. He told the site:

“I did the song by myself. DaBaby, he had a meet and greet in Atlanta, and I went. I didn’t necessarily know he was going to like this song or want to get on it. I didn’t play it for him and he hadn’t heard it. But I hung out with him for three or four hours there, and I was like, ‘You want to go to the studio?’ He came and I played it, and he loved it. He thought it was a hit, so he hopped on it, which was really cool. That was maybe three or four days after I made it. It’s so crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo on it. I sent it to her, and I don’t want to say she didn’t like it, because she never got back to me on it, which was cool. I understand people are busy. And then I posted a snippet on my finsta. Drake follows my finsta, which is crazy. And he was like, ‘Yo, this is dope,’ which blew my mind. Of course that’s the homie, but him showing love like that, [was cool]. Then he [told me to] send it through. I didn’t know he was serious, but he got on it.”

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below.