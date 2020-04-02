Cardi B Hospitalized For Stomach Pain — Details Inside

Cardi B was reportedly hospitalized this week.

According to TMZ, the rapper wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday night that she’d been experiencing stomach issues for a few days and posted a photo of a hospital bracelet alongside the message.

“She posted a photo of her hospital bracelet showing her age and date of service as March 31. Cardi said the ER trip had her feeling way better and she hoped to be pain-free soon. She deleted the tweet shortly after posting, however,” TMZ wrote. See a screenshot here.

It seems like she’s in good spirits today — just an hour ago she posted a new video of her beautiful daughter Kulture screaming “No!” See that preciousness below.

We’re hoping Cardi is OK. As TMZ reports, there is no reason to believe she is suffering from coronavirus at this time.