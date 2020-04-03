‘Black Widow,’ Most Of MCU Phase 4 Release Dates Delayed — Details Inside

Thanks to coronavirus, we’re no longer able to enjoy a nice night out at the movie theater so many of the highly-anticipated films that were due over the next couple of months have received a new release date. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, will no longer come out in May, according to reports that state Disney has announced a whole new round of dates for most of its Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4 films.

From Game Rant:

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney made the decision last month to delay Black Widow indefinitely from its planned May release date. Now Disney has announced a new Black Widow release date, and has in turn delayed a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 films in the process. The new Black Widow release date is November 6, 2020, which was originally set to be The Eternals release date. The Eternals will now premiere on February 12, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now open on May 7, 2021, pushed from its original February release date. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now releasing on November 5, 2021, whereas Thor: Love and Thunder has been pushed back to February 28, 2022.”

It looks like Black Panther 2 is still on schedule, as the site continues…

“Black Panther 2 is keeping its release date so far, still scheduled to premiere on May 8, 2022, whereas Captain Marvel 2 is now releasing on July 8, 2022. It remains to be seen how the planned release dates for Disney+ MCU shows like Captain Falcon and the Winter Soldier or WandaVision will be impacted.”

Stay tuned, as we will continue to keep you updated!