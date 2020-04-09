Study Suggests New York’s Coronavirus Outbreak Probably Came From Europe — Not Asia

Anybody with an ounce of common sense blasted Trump after he nicknamed coronavirus “The Chinese Virus.”

Besides the fact that it’s hateful and ignorant, researchers have been studying the movement of COVID-19 in NYC, where the United States has seen the most cases, and came to some interesting conclusions.

“Two separate research projects suggest that the novel coronavirus may have been circulating in New York City earlier than thought and the earliest cases likely originated with travelers coming from Europe and other parts of the United States, not Asia,” CNN reports, citing data from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

“Now new data from NYU Langone Health suggests that the novel coronavirus has been spreading in New York for a couple of months now — long before testing started — and a genetic analysis of viral samples in the city indicate that they originated in Europe, according to an announcement from the academic medical center on Thursday,” CNN states, adding “The announcement notes that this early data was based on examining the genetic material of the novel coronavirus taken from 75 patients in New York City. Nasal swab samples were collected from the patients at Tisch Hospital, NYU Winthrop Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn.”

“As viruses evolve during transmission from person to person, their sequences can help researchers to zero in on the provenance, or place of origin, of that specific infection,” Dr. Matija Snuderl (leader of the clinical testing team and director of molecular pathology and diagnostics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine) said in the announcement, according to the site.

Is anyone else not surprised, seeing as just after coronavirus peaked in China, it peaked in Italy? Head over to CNN for the full report.