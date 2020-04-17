10 Movies Every Black Man Should Watch While Under Quarantine

With everyone at home, quarantining to avoid and slow the coronavirus pandemic, streaming has never been more popular.

From social media to Netflix and Hulu, we’re online pretty much 24/7 at this point binging the best tv shows, digesting fresh content from our favorite entertainers, and of course, watching movies. As we continue to fight for representation on and off-screen, we’ve got to say there are some pretty amazing films out there that every single Black person should see. For our particular audience, we gathered 10 we think the fellas would enjoy, relate to, and feel inspired by.

We’re going to dive right in… we’ve got classics and some newer material, too. Trust us — this list does not disappoint.

The Wood (Amazon Prime)

Starring Omar Epps, Richard T. Jones, and Taye Diggs, this coming-of-age classic follows three friends (Mike, Slim, and Roland) as they take a trip down memory lane and recall their childhood in Inglewood, California ahead of Roland’s wedding.

Baby Boy (Amazon Prime)

Tyrese, Taraji P. Henson, Omar Gooding and more star in this classic John Singleton flick. Resisting responsibility, commitment, and adulthood after fathering two children by different women, Tyrese’s character Jody doesn’t want to grow up but makes peace with it in the end.

Malcolm X (Netflix)

Denzel Washington plays Malcolm X in the historical drama about the late Black activist. Killed in 1965, we get to know what Malcolm’s life as a black liberation leader, prisoner, and muslim was like up until he was assassinated.

The Best Man (Hulu)

The Best Man fuses comedy and drama in an unforgettable tale that follows a tight-knit group of friends who have a ton of unaddressed drama between them. Starring Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Monica Calhoun, Harrold Perrineau, Regina Hall, and more it was so good, it spawned The Best Man Holiday.

City of God (Amazon Prime)

Set and shot in one of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest neighborhoods, City of God follows two young men (played by Alexandre Rodrigues and Leandro Firmino da Hora) who go down very different paths — one is a photographer documenting neighborhood violence and the other is a drug dealer on the cusp of a turf war.

Moonlight (Netflix)

This critically acclaimed film is also a coming-of-age tale, following three chapters in one man’s life as he comes to grips with his sexuality as a Black man in Miami. Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes play Chiron, the main character, and star alongside Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monáe, and more.

The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Not to be overlooked, this Netflix documentary tells the story of a very important figure most don’t know much about. Over the course of his life, Clarence Avant has been a mentor and “behind-the-scenes rainmaker” with an undeniable impact on music, TV, Film, and politics.

The Pursuit of Happyness (Netflix)

A remarkable film starring Will Smith and his real-life son, Jaden, The Pursuit of Happyness is based on the true story of Chris Gardner, previously a homeless, single father who turned his life around for the better.

Creed (I and II) (Amazon Prime/Hulu)

Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Johnson, as he comes to grips with his destiny as a boxer — the same destiny that ended his father’s life. Training with Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), Adonis learns he is every bit Apollo Creed’s son… and then some.

Dope (Amazon Prime)

A truly dope movie starring Shameik Moore, Zoë Kravitz, A$AP Rocky, Chanel Iman, and more, this fun and dangerous flick follows a group of young people who bond over ’90s culture and music, before a chance encounter with a drug dealer turns everything upside down.