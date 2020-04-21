Tom Brady Got Kicked Out Of A Tampa Park — Here’s Why

Welp. It looks like Tom Brady‘s new beginnings in Florida haven’t gotten off to the best start.

Much of the nation is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems the NFL quarterback didn’t get the memo. Brady was reportedly spotted working out in a closed park — and was subsequently thrown out, according to new reports.

“Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol.” MarketWatch.com states, adding “The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.”>He’s been sighted,’ Castor said.”

To top that off, the city of Tampa also sent out a tweet about the whole ordeal.

“Sorry @TomBrady!,” it read. “Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.” See below.

Brady and his family are reportedly renting a furnished mansion from Derek Jeter, after Brady signed a 2-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stay tuned!